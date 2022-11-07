In these hours some unofficial images of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shared by some players who evidently came into possession of a copy well in advance with respect to the release date. Some of these also show unreleased Pokémon and evolutions of previously announced specimens (such as that of Fuecoco). In short, the spoiler risk it’s tall, stay away from social media if you don’t want to ruin any of the surprises in store from the ninth generation titles.

According to the report of VGC, the first leaks arrived in the early hours of this morning and seem to come from Spain, given that the written images and subtitles are in Spanish. The well-known YouTuber Austin John Plays has also published a video in which he warns his subscribers that this is only the beginning and that in the next few days they could arrive lots of information on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Considering that there are still 11 days to launch, the hope of course is that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company will intervene in a timely manner to limit the leakage of information in the next few hours / days, although it is usually difficult to plug similar flaws. Among other things, this is not the first time that images and details of a game from the Game Freak series have leaked on the net in advance, for example the same thing happened to Pokémon Arceus Legends.

In these cases, the only advice we can give you if you don’t want to spoil any surprises, is to limit online searches, browsing on Twitter and, above all, the YouTube homepage. The latter social network in fact, based on your preferences and history, could recommend videos with spoilers in plain sight already on the cover.

We remind you that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch from November 18, 2022. Just yesterday, Gimmighoul, a new Pokémon with a huge passion for coins, was officially introduced.