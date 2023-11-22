













Players will return to the Unova region that was the main region in the fifth generation of Pokémon. Here they will study in a new academy that has a place called Terarium. This is an underwater structure that has different biomes and monsters to face. Additionally, this new area will be larger than the first DLC.

This expansion will introduce new creatures and evolutions. For example Duraludon will have a new one called Archaludon. We will also meet two new monsters known as Raging Bolt and Iron Crown. Finally we will meet the new legendary Terapagos and several of the starters from past generations will return.

The biggest novelty in the next expansion of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the difficulty. Players will be able to find both creatures and trainers that will force them to apply all their knowledge to emerge victorious.. This could be welcome for those who find these titles too easy. Will you play this expansion?

When is The Indigo Disk coming out for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Indigo Disk is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next December 14th. In order to access it, it is necessary to purchase the DLC through the Nintendo eShop. This includes both parts of the DLC: The Indigo Disk and The Teal Mask. So if you haven’t played the first part, you can take advantage of the time.

The price of the DLC package in Mexican pesos is $698. Something you should keep in mind is that you must purchase this pack for the version you have, either Scarlet or Violet, or you will not be able to use it. Will they buy it or are they just waiting for the next part to arrive?

