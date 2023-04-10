Game Freak has announced a new Teracristal raid event Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This time players will be able to face and capture a Typhlosion special, the final evolutionary form of Cyndaquil, the second generation fire-type starter.

The event will take place between 14 to 16 April. In case you are unable to participate or capture the Pokémon, you can try again later between 21 and 23 April 2023.

Typhlosion will appear within 7-star Teracristal Raids, will have the Specter theratype and the Emblem of Absolute Strength. Considering that the Pokémon and its previous evolutionary forms do not appear in the wild in the Paldea region, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

You can only catch one Typhlosion in these Teracristal save file raid events. Once added to your collection, you can still continue to take on seven-star raids to help other players and get your hands on the rewards handed out for completing them.

To participate in these limited-time Pokémon Scarlet and Violet events, you’ll need to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and download the latest News from the Poképortal, from the pause menu. Also note that a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to play with other players.