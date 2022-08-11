That the creator and composer of Undertale (and its sequel Deltarune) himself by contributing to the soundtrack of Scarlet Pokémon And Violet it is not new. Toby Fox he had in fact already confirmed his involvement in the works, saying that he had composed various musical tracks for the new episodes of the famous series of GAME FREAKincluding the “field music” that will accompany our raids for the open world.

The author has today confirmed that in the last Pokémon Presents another of the songs he composed has been unveiled, that is the one that will be the background to the Raid Teracristal, challenging team fights against powerful crystallized wild Pokémon. The brilliant mind behind Undertale then unbuttoned the creative process, sharing a nice anecdote with the Twitter audience: it seems that GAME FREAK was particularly sparse in details in proposing the commission to the author. The development team in fact asked Fox to elaborate a song starting simply from an artwork of a teracrystallized Lucario, which the designer wanted to reproduce in the following way:

When I was first given this assignment, the game director, Ohmori-san, showed me a Lucario with a gigantic oversized crystal flower coming out of its head and told me it was the new game mechanic. Using this information as a blueprint, I created the song… Hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Urvb1sJsRZ – tobyfox (@tobyfox) August 10, 2022

Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon are expected for November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Toby Fox Street NintendoSoup