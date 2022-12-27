Despite its technical problems that included dozens of glitches and other performance problems, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They were a sales success. Now, just over a month after his departure, he has to see which are the most popular creatures according to a survey that has just been carried out.

It is worth noting that the survey gathered the opinion of 177,829 people who clearly played Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which is an important sample which reflects a real taste, at least that of the Japanese, since that was where this exercise was done.

In the first five places we have the following results:

Tinkaton 7,458 votes

Clodsire – 5,820 votes

Meowscarade – 5,311 votes

Fuecoco – 4,464 votes

Ceruledge – 3,922 votes

As you probably already noticed, we have the most popular starter of the new Pokemon It turned out to be Fuecoco, however, Spirigatito’s evolution had more votes. But first place turned out to go to a popular character in the competitive.

Tatsugiri – 3,059 votes

Sylveon – 2,828 votes

Slither Wing – 2,757 votes

Lucario – 2,749 votes

Gardevoir – 2,711 votes

Mimikyu – 2,711 votes

While we don’t have Pikachu in the top 10, we least of all have Mimikyu out there, which we could say is a kind of very distant relative.

On the other hand, we see very few first-generation characters in this survey of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that are certainly obvious like Gengar, Eevee and Charizard himself. It is even appreciated that the legendaries of the last game appear on the list.

What do you think of this count? Do you think it is a worthy sample to take into account or is it very biased because it is from Japan?