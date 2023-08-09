













Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reveal new anime in the framework of their World Championship









In this new animated story that is based on the most recent games of nintendoswitchwe will travel to the Paldea region in a whole new way.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this will be an original series that follows the story of three students from the Paldea academy: Ohara, Aliquis and Hohma. They will go down a path where they must grow and learn about their future while attending their classes.

Source: The Pokemon Company

This new series will premiere on September 6 through the official Pokémon channel on YouTube.

This will be a good opportunity for fans to enjoy a very good animation quality and, incidentally, extend their experience in Paldea beyond video games.

Pokémon: Path to the Peak, animated shorts for Pokémon Worlds

Just as we told you about the new anime that will be available through YouTube and that is called “Paldean Winds”, during the celebrations of Pokemon Worlds We will have a series of animated shorts which will premiere on August 11.

In this short story, we’ll follow Ava and her Oddish on their quest to rise to the top of the global competitive gaming scene. Pokémon TCG. Fans around the world will be able to enjoy the first episode on the official YouTube channel.

Source: The Pokemon Company.

The quality of the animation presented looks really special, now we just hope that the product fully fulfills its goal of entertaining everyone.

It’s worth noting that a lot of emphasis is being placed on animation to show that this franchise isn’t reliant on anything more than its video games and collectibles. It has other consumer media that will surely interest other fans who may not like to compete, but do love the stories that are told around all these characters.

Excited for this new anime? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

