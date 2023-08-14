













Yes, at this point Game Freak is going to introduce another such element to the metagame. It is something that can be seen towards the end of the video. This would be the nineteenth teratype but its mechanics are not clear at all.

There is speculation among fans that this new teratype of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet it will give a boost to the two types that exist in the pokémon that wield them as duals.

But this is not official and it is likely that there will be more information before the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, The Teal Mask, comes out.

That will happen on September 13, 2023. But the new preview didn’t just touch on the subject of an unexpected teratype.

He also revealed that the starters or starting pokemon from the past will return to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As seen in the video, they come from Generation I to Generation VIII, which will undoubtedly please the players.

But in order to have them, they will have to be faced and captured, in addition to the fact that they are not going to come with The Teal Mask.

Actually they will until the second part of the new downloadable content, The Indigo Disk, which has no release date.

The only thing known is that it will be available sometime in the winter of this year and nothing more. The new advance of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet It also reveals types and moves for two new Pokémon.

One of them, Raging Bolt, is an Electric/Dragon type and has the Thunderclap technique. The other, Iron Crown, is a Psychic/Steel type and features Tachyon Cutter. Another move, Psychic Noise, is revealed in the new trailer.

