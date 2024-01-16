













Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reveal a new Pokémon and the epilogue of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero









An additional detail that you should not lose sight of is that the epilogue of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zerowhich is the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Players must complete an event which takes place after the main story of the base game, in addition to complete the stories of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

Source: Pokémon Company

Likewise, users must receive a mystery gift that is a Singular meloc berry. When they have it, you have to go to Villa Versui in the Noroteo region and go through Bazar Meloc.

We also recommend: Foamstars arrives on February 6 for PlayStation Plus subscribers and this is what you should know about this new multiplayer

Meet Pecharunt who has just arrived in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet present Pecharunt

In the Meloc Bazaar you will see that there is a store and in it a decoration that turns out to be Pecharunt who was waiting for the moment to wake up.

This new creature that is now part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet kneads poison that it secretes from its shell to make Chain Mochi and then gives it to humans and other Pokémon.

Pecharunt uses chains to control those who eat his mochis, which, in the process, awaken his deepest powers and desires. This creature is ingenious; He may act like a baby to appear weak and make others feel sorry for him.

Source: The Pokémon Company

There is a theory about this new creature that supposedly traveled to the Noroteo region with the friends whom it had subjugated thanks to the Mochi Cadena and thus obtained a set of masks that an elderly couple had requested.

Thanks to the masks, Pecharunt got into trouble with Ogerpon who finally defeated him. The sad story of this new Pokémon continues as we learn that it took refuge in its shell. As time passed, the surrounding inhabitants referred to it as the “uncorrupted fruit.”

What you should know about Pecharunt

Here are the characteristics of Pecharunt that has just arrived in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Category: Pokémon Controller

Type: Poison and Ghost

Height: 0.3 m​

Weight: 0.3kg

New skill: Toxic Puppet

Don't lose sight of what Toxic Puppet can do. This ability causes Pokémon poisoned by a move performed by Pecharunt to become confused.

Virulent Chain then launches a chain made of poison that can also leave the enemy poisoned, making a combination of moves lethal to whoever faces it. What do you think of this addition to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Remember to follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)