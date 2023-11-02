The Pokémon Company has revealed the release date for “The indigo disc” second part of the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Everyone who purchased the add-on content “The Treasure of Area Zero” will be able to access this second part starting next year December 14th.

As previously anticipated in “The indigo disk” we will be able to visit theBlueberry Institutea school specializing in Pokémon Battles located partially under the ocean of Paldea. Thanks to it we will be able to get to know the Legendary Pokémon Terapagosabout which not much information has yet been released.

Source: The Pokémon Company