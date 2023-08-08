The Pokemon Company has unveiled the release date for the first part of the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero Of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. The additional content The Turquoise Mask will be available worldwide starting next year September 13, 2023.

During the Pokemon Presents this afternoon some additional details were revealed about this first part of the DLC, which will take us to visit the lands of Nordivia. Here we will meet two students of the Mirtillo Institute, the brothers Steal And Ribenand we will actually participate in the Mask Festivalcelebration dedicated to a folk legend that tells of Pokémon Okidogi, Munkidori And Fezandipiti who are said to have once protected Nordivia from a terrible ogre.

Among the characters we will meet there will also be the itinerant photographer Litha, that we will have to help take pictures of wild Pokémon. It will also be possible to participate in the minigame The ogre huntwhere we will have to pop balloons trying to get the best score and thus achieve mochi useful to increase base stats of our monsters. Among the new features we find the Rotoselfie stickwith which we will be able to take photographs from a wider distance, while among the new Pokémon revealed we find Dipplinan unprecedented evolution of Applin.

The second part of the DLC, The indigo discwill be released during winter 2023. This content will allow us to visit theBlueberry Institute composed of four artificial biomes rich in Pokémon: the Savannah sectorThe Coast sectorThe Sector Canyons and the Glaciers sector. The students of this institute formed the Blueberry League, headed by the Elite Four cliffs, Pyros, Erin And Aris.

Before we can challenge them we will have to face theirs Trials Elite Fourone of which will allow us to fly freely aboard Miraidon And Koraidon. The software house has hinted at the possibility of unlocking this feature in every part of the game in the future, but has not released further details. Among the activities of this second part of the DLC we find the League Clubwhich we will be able to customize freely, while among the new Pokémon revealed we find Archaludonan unprecedented evolution of Duraludon.

But that’s not all. Starting today all players of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet will be able to participate in the special event “Meet Mew and Mewtwo!”. By entering the special code GETY0URMEW in the Secret Gift feature of the game by 18 September we will be able to obtain a Mew whose Teratype, moves and nature will be chosen randomly. Once united with our team we will be able to use it to challenge Mewtwo in a special Teracristal Raid to be held from 1 to 17 September.

In order to face the dreaded Pokémon Genetic to the best of our ability, the software house will launch two waves of Raid Teracristal with which we can get useful items to strengthen our team. The first wave will be held from August 9 to 17 while the second wave from August 18 to 31.

We leave you now with the new trailer for The Treasure of Area Zero and the trailer of the event dedicated to Mew And Mewtwowishing you a good vision as always!





Source: The Pokemon Company