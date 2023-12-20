The Pokémon Company announced the release date for the epilogue of “The Treasure of Area Zero“, DLC by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The final part of the additional content will be available starting next year January 11, 2024and will take us back to the lands of Nordivia for a new adventure.

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no further details about it, we leave you now with the announcement trailer for the epilogue. As always, we wish you a good viewing!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – A new adventure awaits you in Nordivia!

Source: The Pokémon Company