In the past few hours we have published an extended preview based on the tried of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This was based on the experience of Francesco “Cydonia” Cilurzo, our special correspondent on the occasion of the last tests before the reviews of the new main chapters of the Pokémon series. Cydonia flew to London and tested Scarlet Pokémon for an hour and a half, telling it all in a very detailed analysis.

In the last few hours we have organized a live Q&A listening to questions and providing answers on the experience, in which Cydonia shared her impressions about the title, the Teracrystallization mechanics, the competitive implications, the raids, in short, everything that emerged from the his proof.

Now you can see the extended live on our YouTube channel or in the player directly below:

The one carried out by Cydonia will probably be the last test before the review of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, since the release is now set in stone on November 18, 2022.

What do you think of the new iterations and of Paldea, the new region with a Spanish matrix?