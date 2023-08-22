The Pokemon Company has unveiled a new Pokémon that we will meet in the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. It’s about Poltchageistwhich will debut within the add-on The Treasure of Area Zero.

Not many details about this Pokémon have been released at the moment inspired by the traditional tea ceremonybut given its appearance we can think that it is a variant of Poltaegeist, Ghost-type Pokémon introduced in Generation VIII. However, it is not clear whether it is a regional variant, a new evolution or a Paradox form.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the announcement trailer for Poltchageistreminding you that the additional content The Treasure of Area Zero will debut next September 13th with the Part 1: The Turquoise Maskwhile the Part 2: The Indigo Disc it will be released during the winter. Good vision!

UPDATE [22/08 ore 17:23] – The Pokemon Company has released new information about Poltchageist. The Pokémon will be of type Grass/Ghost and, despite the similarities, it will have nothing to do with Synistthea or its evolution since it comes to a species in its own right. You can find more details in the press release at the end of the article.

NEW POKÉMON DISCOVERED IN NORDIVIA, WHERE THE TREASURE OF ZERO AREA IS SET FOR POKÉMON SCARLET OR POKÉMON PURPLE ​​​​​​​ Despite resembling Sinistea, Poltchageist is an entirely different species of Pokémon. London, 22 August 2023 . The Pokémon Company International today announced the discovery of a new Pokémon: Poltchageist! The Pokémon was discovered in Nordiviawhere the adventures of the downloadable content take place THEL Treasure of Area Zero Part I: The Turquoise Mask For Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet coming on September 13, 2023 exclusively for Nintendo Switch family consoles. Poltchageist is the protagonist of a new video, available here. Poltchageist has a spiral motif that resembles that of Sinistea but, unlike the latter, is not a weak point in her case. If a target is sprinkled with the powder that makes up Poltchageist’s body or ingests food containing it, the Poltchageist absorbs its life energy. Poltchageist

Category: Pokémon Matcha

Type: Grass/Ghost

Height: 0.1m

Weight: 1.1kg

Skills: Hospitality Poltchageist take up residence in old houses, where they sometimes fix broken objects. When he enters the battlefield, his Hospitality ability allows him to return some HP to the ally. More information about The Treasure of Area Zero is available at Pokemon.it/ScarletViolet.

Source: The Pokemon Company