After a long wait from next week PokémonHOME will be compatible with Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich means that you will be able to transfer and import your favorite little monsters even with the 9th generation games.

Specifically, the link will be available from May 24, 2023 with the release of application patch 3.0.0.

Once downloaded and installed, you can freely move your creatures from Pokémon HOME to your own games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Arceus Legends, Sword and Shield, Let’s GO Eevee and Pikachu, Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon GO and Bank Pokémon.

Keep in mind that they can be transferred only the Pokémon that can appear in each game of destination. For example, Pikachu can be carried over to every game since he appears in all of them, while a Dolliv cannot be carried over to pre-generation 9 titles. As for the theratype of Pokémon transferred to Scarlet and Violet this will be tied to the basic type or types.

To celebrate compatibility with Scarlet and Violet, the first time you transfer a Pokémon from these games you will receive as a gift a Sprigatito, a Fuecoco and a Quaxly with special abilities via Secret Gift in the mobile version of Pokémon HOME.

PokémonHOME

In addition, the Pokémon HOME update 3.0.0 adds the following new features: