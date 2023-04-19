Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are about to receive new mailings from Raid Teracristalwhich will be held between tomorrow and the beginning of May and which will see the arrival of two interesting creatures, namely Suicune and Virizion.

The two “mysterious” Pokémon will be available for battle and capture respectively through the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will take place tomorrow April 20, 2023 and will also be available again on May 1, 2023.

The addition of the two new Raid should also correspond to the release of the patches 1.3 for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which among other things should fix the bug related to the corruption of the saves that some users have encountered following patch 1.2.

Suicune is a Water-type Legendary Pokémon, first introduced in Generation II. It is the mascot of Pokémon Crystal and has also previously appeared in Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Virizion is another Legendary Pokémon that belongs to the dual Grass/Fighting type, introduced in Generation V. It is one of the members of the Solemn Swordsmen, along with Cobalion, Terrakion and Keldeo.

Just in recent days, the winners of the 2023 Pokémon International European Championships were announced, with Italy also on the podium.