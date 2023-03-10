Pokémon Scarlet and Violet suffer from various glitches. Some are annoying, some funny. One of the more recent ones discovered by fans certainly falls into the latter category. Players have found they can reach the open spacesimply by doing a sandwich.

Precisely, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet it is possible to make sandwiches with various ingredients, but if you do it in a specific point it is possible to unleash a glitch. Just reach out one of the mills that are in the first area and activate the picnic table so that it penetrates the building.

Once that’s done, you need to stack the sausages inside the building instead of on the bread: in this way the camera is forced to move away and, finally, it is possible to go so far as to see the whole map of Paldea and finally also the entire globe. Obviously this is an optical effect and there is no “space” or “planet” to be seen. Below you can find a couple of examples of what happens by activating the glitch.

It is used in Japanese the hashtag ‘sandwich bakuhatsu gaku’, which can roughly be translated as “sandwich explosion study,” according to the NintendoLife translation. Also, the color of the “planet” is determined by the phase of the day.

Below you can see an example of various phases of the day and how they appear with the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitch.

Speaking of more serious problems, version 1.2.0 contains a bug that corrupts saves, per report.