The Pokémon Company he revealed Pecharuntnew Mythical Pokémon that we will meet in the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. From today the appendix de is available The Treasure of Area Zerowhich we can activate after redeeming the Mysterious Peach Berry via Secret Gift.

Visiting the Momo shop of Verdegiada after obtaining the object we will be able to meet Pecharuntthe Domination-type Pokémon Poison/Ghost which is linked to Nordivia's past. The little monster has the unique ability Toxic Charmthanks to which the Pokémon that are poisoned by his moves will also enter a confused state.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Pecharunt, below which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – The Mystery of Pecharunt

A NEW MYSTERIOUS POKÉMON DISCOVERED IN NORTHIVIA The mysterious trinket displayed in a shop is actually a Pokémon linked to Nordivia's past. The Treasure of Area Zero: Appendix is ​​now available! London, 15 January 2024 – Today, The Pokémon Company International introduced PecharuntThe Pokémon Domination. You can now encounter this new Mythical Pokémon in downloadable content The treasure of Area Zero For Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. Pecharunt's introductory video was published on official Pokémon YouTube channel. Obtain the Mysterious Peach Berry and visit Nordivia You can now playappendix Of The treasure of Area Zero. To do this, you will need to complete a certain event at the end of the main adventure in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet and the events of Part I: The turquoise mask and Part II: The indigo disc. You will also need to obtain one Peachberry mysterious via Secret Gift in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. After receiving the gift, players will need to head to Nordivia and visit the Momo shop Of Greenjade: The inviting scent of the Mystery Berry could make something special happen. Pecharunt

What looked like a harmless trinket displayed in a shop was actually a Pecharunt sleepy, waiting for the right moment to awaken. This Pokémon kneads the powerful poison which it secretes from its shell to prepare toxic mochi to offer to people and Pokémon. Pecharunt then uses chains to control those who ate his subjugating mochi, which, in addition to being delicious, awaken the most hidden desires and the latent potential of those who consume them. Pecharunt can also be very sneaky: for example, he might pretend to be weak and start whining to make others feel sorry for him. A long time ago, according to one theory, Pecharunt traveled to Nordivia together with the beautieswhich he had enslaved with his subjugating mochi, in search of some masks coveted by the elderly couple with whom the Pokémon lived. Pecharunt found himself involved in a fight against Ogerpon to obtain the masks, and was ultimately defeated. He retreated into his shell and, as time passed, the locals began to believe that it was a special perennial peach. Category : Pokémon Domination

: 0.3 kg Ability: Toxic Charm The skill Toxic Charm of Pecharunt is first introduced in The treasure of Area Zero. Thanks to this, Pokémon poisoned or hyperpoisoned by Pecharunt's moves will also enter a state of confusion. Pecharunt's signature move, Intoxicatedwraps the target in chains made of poison that can also hyperpoison him. Further information on The Treasure of Area Zero is available at Pokemon.it/ScarlattoVioletto.

Source: The Pokémon Company