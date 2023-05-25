Game Freak today released the patches 1.31 Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Nintendo Switch. This is a minor update, aimed at fixing some specific errors and in particular a bug that occurred during the online competitions.

According to the official notes, specifically some flaws have been resolved which did not allow players to see their rank and get out of fights in official invitational tournaments. There is also talk of a limited number of “other bug fixes” but it is not specified exactly what they consist of.

Furthermore, it is not clear if today’s patch has solved the problems related to the two Teracristal Raid recently canceled by Game Freak due to a bug in the rewards or if a second update will be needed soon, or if it will be enough to make some server-side changes. i.e. without any direct maintenance on the game files.

We also remind you that Pokémon HOME update 3.0 should have arrived yesterday with the connection to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Sadly, the update has been delayed, but The Pokémon Company says it’s coming “soon.”