A few hours ago Game Freak released the patches 1.3.2 Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Don’t expect big news: this is a minor update, aimed at correcting some problems related to online clashes.

According to the notes in Italian published on the official Nintendo website, with today’s update they were “implementing some changes in view of the Live Races“, i.e. official competitions such as the Pokémon International Championships, without however adding precise details on the matter.

It shouldn’t be the only news. In fact, the Sereebi.net portal states that in addition to the changes to the Live Races, patch 1.3.2 modifies the ability “resembling”which now no longer reduces the user’s Accuracy stat.

However, we are speaking in a minor patch and to see substantial changes it will probably be necessary to wait for the release of The Treasure of Area Zero, the two-part expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming this fall and winter, which will introduce new stories, settings and, of course, old and new Pokémon to catch. We reviewed this DLC during last week’s Nintendo Direct, where a new trailer was presented for the occasion.