As promised, Game Freak today released the patch 1.3.0 Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich among other things fixes a bug related to a specific Teracristal raid event and other more and less known problems.

According to the update notes shared on the official Nintendo site, the update fixed the bug where players would receive an Egg instead of a specimen of Acquecrespe or Ferroleaf in the Teracristal raid that took place before the release of patch 1.2.0. Furthermore, to give everyone the opportunity to obtain one of these paradoxical Pokémon, the event dedicated to them will be repeated in a few weeks, here are the details.

A change has also been made regarding registration for Private Competitions in the Battle Stadium and it is now possible to register until the end of the competition, instead of before the start. For the rest we find fix for to various problems rare that occur in Link Battles and battles in general. Instead, it seems that no further changes have been made to improve the performance of the two games on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you will find the complete official notes in Italian of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet patch 1.3.0.

Help for Trainers who caught an Egg instead of Ripple Water or Ironleaf in Teracristal Raids

Due to an error, Trainers who caught an Egg instead of Ripple Water or Iron Leaf in Teracristal Raids prior to the Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet 1.2.0 update were unable to catch either Pokémon.

This bug has been fixed, and Trainers who caught Eggs instead of Ripple Water or Iron Leaf will now be able to catch these Pokémon. Additionally, Teracristal Raids for these two Pokémon will repeat around the date of this update.

Function changes

A change has been made regarding the registration deadline for Private Competitions found in the Online Competitions section of the Battle Stadium.

Before editing : it was possible to register until the start of the Private Tender.

: it was possible to register until the start of the Private Tender. After the change: registration will be allowed until the end of the Private Tender.

troubleshooting

Link fights

In link battles, when a player selected “Replace Pokémon” just before the selection counter reached 0, the replacement would sometimes fail, thus preventing the procedure and the battle itself from proceeding normally. This problem has been solved.

In Link Battles, the remaining time per battle would no longer appear in the correct spot as soon as it dropped below 1 minute. This problem has been solved.

In Link Battles, using certain moves when the Pokémon was defeated caused the Trainer to have less time to choose the next Pokémon. This problem has been solved.

fights

Unlike what was stated in the description of the ability, Ruminant would activate again every two turns after activating the first time. This problem has been solved.

When a teracrystallized Zoroark while using the Illusion Ability to appear as another Pokémon, in the Pokémon Info screen the teracrystallized Zoroark’s type matched the type of the Pokémon it had taken on the form of instead of the Zoroark’s theratype. This problem has been solved.

When a Zoroark used the Illusion Ability to appear as another Pokémon that had already teracrystallized, the Zoroark’s type indicated on the Pokémon Info screen matched the teratype of the Pokémon that Zoroark had assumed. This problem has been solved.

Due to a bug, in Double Battles in which moves were used that cause a change in the stats of the Pokémon that acted, the change would be applied twice if the user hit two opposing Pokémon with that move while one of the enemy Pokémon used Substitute. This problem has been solved.

Connection with Pokémon GO

Fixed the major issue that caused the game to crash at the Pokémon GO account sign-in screen.

Other