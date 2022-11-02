Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Pokémon they show themselves with a new one trailer panoramic and with the first Japanese commercialpublished by Nintendo to promote the game’s launch, scheduled for November 18th.

As you will remember, a few days ago we tried the open world and the multiplayer of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, being positively impressed by the Announcements of this episode of the Game Freak series.

The panoramic trailer summarizes the characteristics of Scarlet and Violet, the extension of the map, the various activities with which we can try our hand, the new movement system and of course the fights.

The Japanese commercial, which you see above, summarizes all these aspects in thirty seconds, however placing a great emphasis on the sense of freedom granted by the structure. open world of the game.

Alone or together with friends, exploring the lands of Paldea promises to be a truly exciting experience: we will be able to try it, as mentioned, starting from November 18th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.