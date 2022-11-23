Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ended up under the magnifying glass of the classic video analytics from Digital Foundryfrom which he came out with broken bones, judging by the assessments given by the British editorial staff, which he actually has struck down the Game Freak game deeming it the worst of the series, at least for recent times.

After reporting in recent days that the game shows worse graphics than the PS3 launch games, Digital Foundry has gone into more detail with its technical examination, from which several problems have emerged.

Although it is a series that generally does not really shine for its graphic quality, according to the British column Pokémon Scarlet and Violet it actually represents a step back also compared to the other chapters, in particular compared to Pokémon Legends: Arceus which is the most recent among the others.

“There are so many obvious technical problems that it is difficult to talk about them all”, reads the article linked to the video, but the things of greatest impact are the very poor visual design and the low quality of the assets. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are “flat and extremely basic in appearance: environmental assets are low quality with triple-simple geometry, awful textures and simple designs. From a distance, environmental assets are even worse once all the details are stripped out and private too.” of the shadows”.

Even the textures are “in general quite ugly, both in terms of artwork and asset quality. Low-resolution 2D drawings are everywhere, with patterns repeated on textures even of a certain size. Even before going to look at the technical problems, it is just the underlying artwork that appears ugly and uncared for”.

Inconveniences in sight distance and level of detail management are mentioned among other problems, with pop-in sudden, with the game not seeming to remember the position of the creatures once they appear, which often causes them to suddenly disappear as soon as they leave the field of view. Environmental geometry and shadows also suffer from this delayed pop-in issue close to the protagonist.

There is also a management problem animations: as characters and creatures begin to be more distant, the frequency of these decreases, with a frame-rate that progressively decreases as the distance increases.

As for the resolutionWith the Nintendo Switch in the Dock it ranges between 720p and 1080p, typically hovering around 864p during gameplay, while in handheld mode it drops between 576p and 720p, hovering close to 720p. The frame-rate aims for 30 fps but there are frequent drops towards 20 fps as well. There are some positive elements in some areas indoors, with good pre-calculated lighting management and better design, but these are rare situations.

What is particularly surprising, according to Digital Foundry, is the clear step backwards that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seem to have made compared to the recent Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which in turn was not exactly a monster of technology but is still better than the new major chapter.