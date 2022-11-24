Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet they break all sales records, despite the controversies on the technical sector enormously below expectations and the numerous bugs that afflict the two software. The two games for Nintendo Switch have exceeded ten million copies sold in just three days of launch, confirming themselves as the two best-selling titles ever on any Nintendo platform in the first three days of release.

Below is the press release issued by Nintendo Italy with all the details. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been available since November 18th on Nintendo Switch.

GLOBAL SALES OF POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON VIOLET FOR NINTENDO SWITCH EXCEED 10 MILLION IN FIRST THREE DAYS Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet hit the milestone of the biggest launch weekend in Nintendo history November 24, 2022 – Nintendo today announced that global sales of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch exceeded 10 million combined units* in the first three days of its worldwide release on November 18, 2022. This launch represents the strongest sales ever of any software on any Nintendo platform in the first three days. Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet are the most recent games in the main Pokémon series, released three years later Pokémon Sword And Pokémon Shield, also for Nintendo Switch. In these new titles, which welcome both newcomers and series veterans, players can experience a unique open-world Pokémon adventure for the first time in the franchise. Players embark on a new style of Pokémon travel, freely exploring the game map. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet also offer expanded multiplayer modes, allowing up to four players** to travel across the land together. In addition to series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, you can also explore the region’s various locations together with other players. Whether it’s trading, battling, joining Teracristal Raids, or simply having a relaxing picnic, players are sure to have memorable experiences with friends and family in local or online wireless multiplayer***. Global sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet surpass 10 million copies sold in the first three days, making it the biggest launch weekend in Nintendo history. Note:

* As stated by Nintendo which includes both boxed and digital versions. ** Additional software, games and console update required for multiplayer mode. Games and consoles sold separately. *** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. For more information:

And you, what do you think? Are you having fun despite the technical problems? If you’re stuck, we’ve come to your aid with a guide on how to raise eggs and how to find Ditto.

Source: Nintendo Italy