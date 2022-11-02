The Japanese divisions of Nintendo And The Pokémon Company shared a new extended trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violetlasting over five minutes, together with the first commercial for the Japanese television circuit, which instead lasts the classic thirty seconds.

The new pair of titles for Nintendo Switch will be available next November 18 worldwide.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Overview Trailer

Japanese TVCM

