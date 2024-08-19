The Pokémon Company announced new Raid Teracristal dedicated to Dragonite coming soon on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. From August 23rd to September 1st It will be possible to face the Dragon Pokémon in 7★ Raids. His Teratype will be Normal and he will have with him theEmblem of Absolute Strength.

But that’s not all. In the same period there will be no shortage of new massive appearances. It will be possible to meet Bagon And Larvitar in the region of Paldea, Goomy And Sliggoo by Hisui in the lands of Nordivia and finally Beldum in the Bioterrarium of the Mirtillo Institute.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

NEW TERACRISTAL RAIDS AND MASSIVE APPEARANCES ARE COMING TO POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON PURPLE Another round of Teracristal Raids and special massive appearances is coming! From Friday, August 23, 00:00 (UTC) to Sunday, September 1, 2024, 23:59 (UTC), Dragonite of Normal Teratype with theEmblem of Absolute Strength will make its appearance in the 7★ Teracristal Raid And Hisui’s Larvitar, Bagon, Beldum, Goomy, and Sliggoo will appear in massive appearances in various locations. Teracristal Raid Event and Massive Appearances During this event, it will be possible to meet Dragonite with the Emblem of Absolute Strength in Teracristal Raids originating from black crystals. The Dragonite that will appear during this event is Normal teratype. This special Dragonite can only be caught once per saved game. If you have already caught it in a previous Tetra Crystal Raid event, you cannot catch it again. However, you can still participate in Tetra Crystal Raids against the Pokémon to earn additional rewards even after you have caught it. This Dragonite may appear in future events or new ways to obtain it may be introduced. During this event, you can expect some massive appearances of Larvitar and Bagon in Paldea, of Goomy and Sliggoo in Hisui to Nordic and of Beldum In the Bioterarium of the Mirtillo Institute. Hisui’s Sliggoo cannot be found normally in the game, and in these special massive appearances, you will be more likely to encounter Shiny Pokémon. Additionally, the Pokémon you encounter will be more likely to have theCharisma Emblemso don’t miss this opportunity! Teracristal Raid Event Information To participate in the Teracristal Raid events, download the latest News from the Poképortal by opening the menu with the button X and selecting Poképortal Then Secret Gift and finally Get News from the Poképortal . A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required to receive the latest Poké Portal News.

and selecting Then and finally . A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required to receive the latest Poké Portal News. After completing certain events at the end of the main adventure, you will be able to find Black Crystals. However, players who have not completed these events will still be able to participate in Teracristal Raids created by Black Crystals by joining other Trainers in multiplayer.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to participate in Tecrastal Raid Battles with other Trainers online. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.it/ nintendoswitchonline.

nintendoswitchonline. Teracristal Raid events will be held exclusively in the Paldea region. Massive Appearance Event Information To participate in the limited-time Mass Appearance Events, you will need to have downloaded the latest updates and the latest Poké Portal News. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required to receive the latest Poké Portal News.

You can download the latest News from the Poképortal by opening the menu with the button X and selecting PoképortalThen Secret Gift and finally Get News from the Poképortal. For more details on how to participate in Teracristal Raids, massive appearances, and more, visit the official site. Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet.

Source: The Pokémon Company