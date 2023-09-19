With the launch of The Turquoise Mask, the first part of the Treasure of Area Zero expansion by Pokémon Scarlet and Violetevents continue Teracristal Raidwhich this time will feature two Paradox Pokémon, that is Alirasenti and Falenaferrea.

In both cases these are alternative versions of Volcarona and will be available between 22 and 24 September 2023.

Alirasenti is the ancient version of the Bug / Fighting type and will be available in Pokémon Scarlet, while Falenaferrea is its futuristic version of the Fire / Poison type, exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Both Pokémon will appear in five-star raids and will have variable Teratitypes, happy moth hunting!