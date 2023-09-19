With the launch of The Turquoise Mask, the first part of the Treasure of Area Zero expansion by Pokémon Scarlet and Violetevents continue Teracristal Raidwhich this time will feature two Paradox Pokémon, that is Alirasenti and Falenaferrea.
In both cases these are alternative versions of Volcarona and will be available between 22 and 24 September 2023.
Alirasenti is the ancient version of the Bug / Fighting type and will be available in Pokémon Scarlet, while Falenaferrea is its futuristic version of the Fire / Poison type, exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Both Pokémon will appear in five-star raids and will have variable Teratitypes, happy moth hunting!
How to take part in Teracristal raids
To participate in the Teracristal Raids of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will have to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and download the latest News from the Poképortale, from the pause menu. Also keep in mind that a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to play together with other players.
As mentioned at the beginning, it has been for a few days The Turquoise Mask expansion is available of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, here is our review.
