The Pokémon Company has announced that new Raids will be held this weekend for Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. From 22nd to 24th September it will in fact be possible to challenge Alirasenti in Scarlet And Ironmoth in Violetparticipating in special Raids at 5★.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

IRONMOTH AND SENSITIVE WINGS ARE AVAILABLE IN TERACRYSTAL RAIDS IN POKÈMON SCARLET AND POKÈMON VIOLET This week, Alirasenti will appear in Pokémon Scarlet’s Tera Raid battles, and Ironmoth will appear in Pokémon Violet’s Tera Raid battles. These Pokémon will have different types of Tera, so prepare well before challenging them! Trainers can also participate in Tera Raid battles hosted by those playing the other version of the game for a chance to obtain the corresponding version’s exclusive Pokémon Paradox – perfect for those still trying to complete their Pokémon Paradox collection! Featured Pokémon: 5-Star Tera Raid Battles: Alirasenti (Pokémon Scarlet)

5-Star Tera Raid Battles: Ironmoth (Pokémon Violet) Hours: From Friday, September 22, 2023, at 00:00 UTC, to Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 11:59 PM UTC. Note: To participate in Tera Raid Battle events, download the latest Poképortal news by selecting Poképortal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poképortal news. You don’t need a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to get the latest PokéPortal news.

A paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (sold separately) is required to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other Trainers online.

Tera Raid Battles events will only take place in the Paldea region.

Source: The Pokémon Company