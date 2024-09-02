Incinerate will appear in the Teracristal raids originated from black crystals from 00:00 (UTC) Friday, September 6 at 23:59 (UTC) Of Sunday, September 8, 2024and then again from 00:00 (UTC) on Friday 13 September to 23:59 (UTC) on Sunday 15 September 2024.

The Incineroar that will appear in this event is Dark teratype. Prepare to face this formidable opponent, who not for nothing carries theEmblem of Absolute Strength! Work together with your friends to take down this powerful Tecrastal Pokémon!

This special Incineroar can be caught only once for each saved game. If you’ve already caught it in a previous Teracristal Raid event, you can’t catch it again. However, you can still participate in other Teracristal Raids against the Pokémon to earn additional rewards even after you’ve caught it. This Incineroar may appear in future events, or new ways to obtain it may be introduced. Incineroar’s Emblem, Ability, and moves will be the same no matter when you catch it during the event.

Teracristal Raid Event Information

To participate in Tetracrystal Raid events, download the latest Poké Portal News by opening the menu with the X Button and selecting Poké Portal, then Mystery Gift, then Get Poké Portal News. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required to receive the latest Poké Portal News.

After completing certain events at the end of the main adventure, you will be able to find Black Crystals. However, players who have not completed these events will still be able to participate in Teracristal Raids created by Black Crystals by joining other Trainers in multiplayer.

You can find 5★ Tetracrystal Raids after completing the main story of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. If you haven’t completed the main story, you can still participate in these Tetracrystal Raids by joining other Trainers in multiplayer.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to participate in Tecrastal Raid Battles with other Trainers online. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.it/ nintendoswitchonline.