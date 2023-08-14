The Pokémon Company International has released the new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword and Shield – Burning Obsidian. This new expansion introduces Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type to the Pokémon TCG, where some Pokémon-ex Teracristal cards will feature a different type of Energy. For example, Trainers will encounter Dark-type Charizard-ex instead of its usual Fire-type, as well as Lightning-type Tyranitar-ex instead of its usual Fighting or Dark-type. When attacking, Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type use the same Energy as their usual type, but have a different Weakness that matches their changed type. These cards will also follow the same rules as normal Pokémon-ex: when they are Knocked Out, the Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type gets two Prize cards instead of one. The Scarlet & Violet—Burning Obsidian expansion is available in booster packs, Star Player Trainer Sets, and Special Collections. Additionally, the digital version of Scarlet & Violet – Burning Obsidian can be played on the GCCL app for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. Trainers can obtain and battle Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type, and when they log in, the Battle Pass will reward players with a new deck featuring the Dark-type Charizard-ex. Players can also unlock an additional premium deck of Toedscruel-ex by redeeming crystals earned by participating in daily objectives.