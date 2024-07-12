The Pokémon Company announced the imminent arrival of new Pikachu-themed events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. From 12th to 25th July it will in fact be possible to face a new 7★ Teracristal Raid against a Pikachu of Water Teratype who owns theEmblem of Absolute Strength.

But that’s not all. On the same dates, new massive appearances dedicated to the famous mascot will be available. We will be able to meet Pichu in the Paldea region, Pikachu and Mimikyu in the Nordivia Territories and finally Raichu and Alolan Raichu inside the Blueberry Institute’s Bioterrarium. Not only will it be easier to find Shiny versions of Pokémon, but Alolan Raichu cannot be caught normally in the ninth generation titles.

Let’s find out all the details thanks to the press release issued by the company.

LOOK FOR PIKACHU AND HIS FRIENDS IN POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON PURPLE From Friday, July 12, 2024, at 00:00 (UTC) to Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 23:59 (UTC), Water-type Pikachu with the Emblem of Absolute Power will return to 7★ Teracristal Raid Battles, and Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu, Pichu, and Mimikyu will be appearing in large numbers in various locations. Teracristal Raid Event During this event, Pikachu with the Emblem of Absolute Power will return to Teracristal Raids created from black crystals. The Pikachu that will appear in this event is of the Water type. Prepare to face this formidable opponent, which bears the Emblem of Absolute Power for a reason! Work together with your friends to defeat this powerful Teracristal Pokémon! This special Pikachu can only be caught once per saved game. If you have already caught it in a previous Tetra Crystal Raid event, you cannot catch it again. If you catch it, you will still be able to participate in Tetra Crystal Raids against it to earn additional rewards. This Pikachu may appear in future events or new ways to obtain it may be introduced. Massive appearance event During this event, expect massive appearances of Pichu in Paldea, Pikachu and Mimikyu in Nordivia, and Raichu and Alolan Raichu in the Blueberry Institute’s Bioterarium.

Alolan Raichu cannot be found normally in the game, and in these special massive appearances you will be more likely to encounter Shiny Pokémon, so don’t miss this opportunity! About Teraraid Battles To participate in the Teracristal Raid events, download the latest News from the Poképortal by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Poképortal Then Secret Gift and finally Get News from the Poképortal . A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required to receive the latest Poké Portal News.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to participate in Tecrastal Raid Battles with other Trainers online. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit nintendo.it/ nintendoswitchonline. Teracristal Raid events will be held exclusively in the Paldea region. Massive Appearance Event Information To participate in the limited-time Mass Appearance Events, you will need to have downloaded the latest updates and the latest Poké Portal News. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required to receive the latest Poké Portal News. You can download the latest News from the Poképortal by opening the menu with the button X and selecting PoképortalThen Secret Gift and finally Get News from the Poképortal. For more information visit the Official site of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Source: The Pokémon Company