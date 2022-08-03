During the event Pokémon Presents new details have been shown for Pokémon Scarlet and Violetopen world titles that will arrive in a few months.

The new video has allowed us to take a look at the incredible and boundless game world that we will be able to explore faster thanks to some special Legendary Pokémon (Miraidon and Koraidon) that will transform into ground or air vehicles. The world is called Paldea and players will be able to enter a “school of Pokémon” to hone their knowledge of these little monsters.

The school will also allow for an extracurricular activity called “The Treasure Hunt” which will take you in search of your treasure in Paldea. There are three stories that will be available to coaches: the first will focus on the familiar fights in the gyms, while the other two stories contain many surprises and new discoveries.

In the game you will meet many characters with whom you can bond as you get to know them more closely. There will also be raids (called Raid Teracristal) in which, together with other trainers, you will be able to defeat the most powerful Pokémon with a rare teratype.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will arrive on November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch and from today you can already pre-order them.