Perhaps one of the announcements scheduled for tomorrow’s Pokémon Presents has already been revealed. As reported by Nintendo Everything, a Nintendo newsletter states that the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo soon he will be the protagonist of an event Raid Teracristal Of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Unfortunately, for the moment, other details are not available, including the dates of the event, which theratype Mewtwo will have or other details, which are likely to be revealed at Pokémon Presents scheduled for 3:00 pm tomorrow, August 8, 2023, together with more details on the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero.

If the leak of information is confirmed, Mewtwo is the first Legendary Pokémon protagonist of a Teracristal Raid event, so it is reasonable to expect a high-level clash and perhaps even with some special mechanics.