The Pokémon Company announced lots of upcoming events on Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet to celebrate the holidays. From 22nd to 24th December it will in fact be possible to meet Delibird thanks to a new series of massive appearances which will be held in Paldea, Nordivia and in the Bioterrarium of the Mirtillo Institute. But that's not all, in the same period it will in fact be possible to face Teratype Ice Ironsac thanks to a Teracritsal Raid dedicated to him.

Starting from December 25th to January 3rd instead it will be the turn of some Dragon-type Pokémon. In fact, massive extras will be available for Dratini in the region of Paldea, of Jangmo-o in the lands of Nordivia and of Duraludon in the Bioterrarium of the Mirtillo Institute.

NEW TERACRYSTAL BATTLES ARRIVE IN POKÉMON SCARLET AND VIOLET FOR THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS Get ready for a special holiday delivery!

There will be massive new appearances of Delibirds throughout the Paldea region, in the land of Nordivia and in the Blueberry Academy Bioterarium.

Shiny Delibirds are more likely to appear in these special massive appearances, so try to catch a bunch of Delibirds! Event program

From Friday, December 22, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 23:59 UTC. Dragon dance into the new year!

Dratini will appear in massive spawns throughout the Paldea region, Jangmo-o will appear in massive spawns throughout the land of Nordivia, and Duraludon will appear in massive spawns in the Blueberry Academy Bioterarrium.

Pokémon encountered in these special massive appearances are more likely to have the Emblem of Enthusiasm. Event program

From Monday, December 25, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 23:59 UTC. Ironsacks will appear in Teracristal Battles originating from Black Crystals

The Ironsack that appears during this event will have 'Ice' as its Teratype. Get ready: this Pokémon is a formidable foe, and it has the Emblem of Ultimate Strength to prove it! Work together with your friends to defeat this powerful teracrystallized Pokémon! During this event, Blissey will appear more frequently in 5-star Teracristal battles. These Blisseys will have different types of Teracrystallization, so prepare wisely before challenging them! Defeating the Blisseys will net you some delicious rewards, such as various Teralites and bonus Experience Candies. Event program

From Friday, December 22, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 23:59 UTC. Note: To participate in the limited-time massive appearance events, you must have downloaded the latest update data and the latest news from the Poképortale. You don't need to have a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to receive the latest Poképortale news. You can download the latest Poképortal news by selecting 'Poképortal' from the X menu, then 'Secret Gift', then 'Check Poképortal news'. To participate in Teracristal Battles events, download the latest Poképortal news by selecting 'Poképortal' from the X menu, then 'Secret Gift', then 'Check Poképortal news'. You don't need a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to get the latest PokéPortal news. This special Ironsack can only be captured once per save data. It is still possible to participate in Teracrystal Battles against this Ironsack to obtain other rewards if you have already captured it. After completing some post-game events, it will be possible to find black crystals from the Teracristal Battles. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in Teracristal Battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer. You can participate in Teracristal Battles against Pokémon that do not appear in the version of the game you are playing by joining a Teracristal Battle hosted by a Trainer with the opposite version of the game. A paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription (sold separately) is required to participate in Teracristal battles with other Trainers online. Conditions apply. To know more: nintendo.com/switch-online Teracristal Battles events will only take place in the Paldea region. Featherbag Pokémon that appear during this event may be featured in future events or become obtainable through other methods. Discover extras, mysterious gifts, mass epidemics and much more here

Source: The Pokémon Company