The Pokémon Company's gifts to players continue Pokémon Scarlet and Violet via promotional codes to be redeemed through the Secret Gift function. This time players will be able to get one Sprigatitor special, based on that of Liko, one of the two protagonists of the animated series Pokémon Horizons.

You can redeem it using the code “L1K0W1TH906” calmly: it will be available until September 30, 2024.

Like the Pawmot recently offered to celebrate the release of the disc version of the song Biri-Biri, this too is not a Pokémon designed for competitions or possessing who knows what unique ability.

Specifically, this Sprigatito is level 5, has the basic moves Scratch and Leaf. The only particular aspect is that he has all the IVs (the hidden values ​​that determine the growth of statistics) at 20.