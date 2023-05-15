Game Freak has announced a new Raid Teracristal Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetthis time giving players the opportunity to tackle and capture Grandizanne and Solcofferreothe paradox versions of Donphan.

The event will take place between 19 and 21 May 2023. Specifically, Pokémon Scarlet players will meet Grandifangne ​​in the five-star raids, or the Earth / Fighting type variant, while those in possession of Pokémon Violetto will face Solcoffereo, of the Earth / Steel type. At the moment it seems that there are no plans to repeat this Teracristal raid, unlike those that have arrived in the past.

It is important to note that players will be able to catch more of the two Paradox Pokémon and that they will have Random therapieswhich means that if you wish, you can try to obtain particular combinations based on your tastes and needs.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Teracristal Raids are limited-time events in which you can face and capture, alone or in the company of other players, specimens with special characteristics. To take part, we remind you that it is necessary connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and download the latest News from the Poképortal, from the pause menu. Also note that a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to play with other players.