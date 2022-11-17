The reviews of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now online and we can therefore see what is the response to the game from Nintendo and Game Freak on Switch. Starting with our review, but also seeing the international gradeshere’s what you think the world of the new adventures of pocket monsters:

Multiplayer.it – ​​74

The Enemy – 100

Areajugones – 90

ScreenRant – 90

VGC – 80

Gamespot – 80

Press Star Australia – 75

Good is a Geek – 75

GAMINGbible – 70

Nintendo Life – 70

Shacknews – 70

The Sixth Axis – 70

Nintenduo – 68

GamesRadar+ – 60

Guardian – 60

At the time of writing, the average for the two games is 77/100 up Metacritics. The grades are somewhat mixed, with several high grades but also quite a lot of low grades. In general, the performance and graphics quality are criticized, although the Pokémon models are specifically praised.

In our review we told you that “Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet focus everything on exploration, but the limits of production are evident from the very first minutes. The mediocre technical sector soon joins a narrative that struggles to expand beyond the limits of the past , thus resulting diluted and superficial.Luckily the gameplay remains solid, with studied additions, while the verticality of the world leads to an unprecedented pleasure in finding new Pokémon when you finally have access to all the enormous movement possibilities developed by the developers. Hopefully this is truly the last transitional chapter for the series.”

What do you think? Were the first impressions you made about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet confirmed or denied?