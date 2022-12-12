The Pokemon Company announces the arrival of the new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game relative to Scarlet and Violetthe new ninth generation video games available now on Nintendo Switch.

THE FIRST EXPANSION TO THE SCARLET AND PURPLE SERIES OF THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME IS COMING, ALONG WITH CHANGES IN CARD DESIGN December 12, 2022 – The Pokemon Company International recently announced the expansion of the TCG Scarlet and Violetthe new expansion of the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game inspired by video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetrecently published. The expansion Scarlet and Violet of the Pokémon TCG will be available worldwide from March 31, 2023. As the first expansion of the Scarlet and Violet seriesfirst revealed at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, Scarlet and Violet will see the return of the game mechanic of the Pokémon-ex, which will appear in all stages of evolution and will boast a high number of HP as well as formidable attacks and abilities. However, when it is Knocked Out, a Pokémon-ex entitles it to not one, but two Prize cards. The Pokemon Company International he also made several improvements to the design of the cards that will be introduced starting with the expansion Scarlet and Violet. The yellow borders on Pokémon TCG cards will turn gray, similar to those released in Japan, to provide a more consistent Pokémon TCG experience worldwide while making the artwork stand out even more. Additionally, sub-categories of Trainer cards, such as Supporter, Item, and Stadium cards, will be reflected in the upper left corner so they are more visible on cards players are holding, Basic Energy cards will have another symbol of the ‘Energy in the lower right corner to make it easier to keep track of it during the game and the expansion symbol will be replaced by the expansion and language code on all cards. More details about Scarlet and Violet, including the main features of the expansion and related products, will be communicated in the future. Fans will keep an eye out pokemon.it and @GCCPokemon on social media for the latest news.

Source: The Pokemon Company