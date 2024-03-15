The Pokémon Company announced that from today we will be able to get in Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet the Liko sprigatito. It will be possible to redeem the little monster that will accompany the protagonist of Pokémon Horizons until next September 30th using the functionality Secret Gift. To do this, just use the password L1K0W1TH906.

CELEBRATE POKÉMON HORIZONS: THE SERIES WITH A MYSTERY GIFT IN POKÉMON SCARLET OR POKÉMON VIOLET London, 15 March 2024 – Today The Pokémon Company International revealed that it is now possible to add Sprigatito of Liko to your team in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. Liko and his partner Pokémon, Sprigatitomade their debut in Pokémon Horizons: The Series. Together with their friend Roytravel the world of Pokémon with the Locomonauts as they try to solve the mystery of pendant given to Liko by his grandmother. Watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series now on Boingchannel 40 of digital terrestrial. To find out more about how to add Liko Sprigatito, click HERE.

Source: The Pokémon Company