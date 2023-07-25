The Pokemon Company announced the start of distribution of a special Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. Starting from today until next August 31st it will be possible to get a Charizard of the Dark Theratype using the feature of Secret Gift of the game, we just need to enter the code as a password DARKTERA0006.

But that’s not all. The next two weekends it will in fact be possible to face some new ones Tera Raid Black Crystal which they will have as protagonists Rillaboom of Normal Therapeutic. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Get a special Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet and get ready for the upcoming Pokémon World Championships 2023 Charizard takes the spotlight

Pokémon fans eager to add Charizard to their collection have two new opportunities to obtain the formidable Pokémon: Pokémon Trading Card Game : Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian Get ready for powerful type-switching Pokémon, including Charizard, to debut in the upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion: Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian, out on August 11. Watch the new trailer at: https://youtu.be/p4-FOvO4ukY

Starting this weekend, it is possible to challenge Rillaboom with the emblem of Absolute Strength (Therapeutic Normal) which will make its debut for the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Event details are below: Featured Pokémon: Rillaboom with emblem of Absolute Strength (Normal Theratype)

Where to catch it: Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles

Timetables: Friday 28 July 2023 from 00:00 UTC to Sunday 30 July 2023 until 23:59 UTC

Friday 4 August 2023 from 00:00 UTC to Sunday 6 August 2023 until 23:59 UTC To know more: https://community.pokemon.com/ en-us/discussion/6008/pokemon- scarlet-and-violet-face-a- mighty-rillaboom Note: To encounter Pokémon featured in Tera Raid events, you must have downloaded the latest Poképortal News. Poké Portal news will be downloaded automatically if the Nintendo Switch™ console is connected to the Internet.

After completing certain post-game events, Tera Raid Black Crystals can be found. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in Tera Raid battles by teaming up with other Trainers in multiplayer.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required to participate in Tera Raid online battles with other Trainers. follow: https://twitter.com/ PokemonNewsUK Pokemon World Championships 2023

Get ready for the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, held in Yokohama, Japan, August 11-13, by watching this animated trailer that captures the spirit of the competition. Look here: Challenge the world! | Pokémon World Championships 2023 Trainers from all over the world will gather in Yokohama to compete in Pokémon GO, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon UNITE, and the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games.

Source: The Pokemon Company