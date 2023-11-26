A new and exciting fight awaits the most skilled trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwho will find the opportunity to face and obviously capture the splendid Hisui’s Samurott in battles Teracristal Raid originating from black crystals.

Being a special creature, this Hisui’s Samurott cannot normally be encountered at Paldea. Has like Theratype L’Waterfall and theEmblem of Absolute Strength. You will be able to join forces with other trainers and take down this mighty one Pokemon Tera?

Here’s when it will be possible to meet him:

From Friday, November 24, 2023, at 00:00 UTC, to Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 11:59 PM UTC.

From Friday, December 1, 2023, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 11:59 PM UTC.

Below you can find the complete press release with all the necessary information!

HISUI'S SAMUROTT ENTERS THE SCENE IN THE TERACRYSTAL RAIDS OF POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON VIOLET Hisui's Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! This Pokémon will in fact appear in Teracristal Raid battles originating from black crystals. Players will have the opportunity to be able to capture Hisui's Samurott. Hisui's Samurott cannot be encountered normally in Paldea, and Hisui's Samurott that appears during this event has a Teratype of Water. But be warned: this Pokémon is a formidable foe, and it has the Emblem of Ultimate Strength to prove it! Work together with your friends to defeat this powerful Pokémon Tera! Hisui's Samurott will have the same branding, abilities, and moves regardless of when he is captured during the event. Note: To participate in the events of the Tera Raid Battle, download the latest news from the Poképortale by selecting 'Poképortal' from the X menu, then 'Gift mysterious', Therefore 'Check the Poképortale news'. You don't need to have a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to receive the latest Poképortale news.

From Friday, December 1, 2023, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 11:59 PM UTC. Hisui’s Samurott will have the same branding, abilities, and moves regardless of when he is captured during the event. Note: To participate in the events of the Tera Raid Battle, download the latest news from the Poképortale by selecting ‘Poképortal‘ from the X menu, then ‘Gift mysterious‘, Therefore ‘Check the Poképortale news‘. You don’t need to have a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to receive the latest Poképortale news.

After completing some post-game events, it will be possible to find the Tera Raid Black Crystals. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in Tera Raid battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer.

A paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (sold separately) is required to participate in Tera Raid battles with other Trainers online. Conditions apply. To know more: nintendo.com/switch-online

Tera Raid Battles events will only take place in the Paldea region.

This special Samurott of Hisui can only be captured once per save. You can still participate in Tera Raid Battles against this Hisui’s Samurott to get more rewards if you have already captured him.

This Hisui’s Samurott may be present in future events or become obtainable through other methods.

Source: The Pokémon Company