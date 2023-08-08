Over the last Pokemon Presents, Game Freaks has released a full-bodied trailer which shows some of the contents of the first DLC of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet“The treasure of Area Zero“, which will be divided into two parts, the first of which, called “The turquoise maskwill be available from September 13, 2023. As for the second part, “The indigo disc“, the publication date is not yet known.

In the trailer shown during the Pokemon Presents it can be seen how in the DLC “The treasure of Area Zero” players will get acquainted with intriguing new characters and, of course, with new ones Pokémon originals, some of which are downright bizarre.

The new DLC of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet was not the only topic covered during the Pokemon Presents. Still in relation to the last two chapters of the series developed by Game Freaksin fact, the code to unlock a was published in a spectacular video Mew special to train in view of the event that will allow you to face Mewtwo. Also, the new trailer for Detective Pikachu: Returnsduring which the opening of preorders and the official release date was confirmed, which will be next October 6, 2023.