Over the new Pokémon Presents there was no way to talk about Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwith a new trailer, which you can admire on the cover of the article and various details about the experience in question.

We are talking specifically about the first confirmations relating to the legendaries, which from the beginning of the game will be configured as mounts for users, who they will therefore help everyone to explore the immense new Paldea regionmaking it free for everyone right away.

There was no lack of insights into the many scenarios that will be possible to visit, with the graphics that seem clearly evolved compared to what is seen with Pokémon Legends: Arceusand with tons of content for coaches to enjoy.

There was also room to deepen even a small bonus for the pre-order of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will guarantee all users who want to put their hand on the title the possibility of receiving a special Pikachu normally not catchable for free that includes immediately the Flight move.

You’ll have the legendaries right from the start; they serve as mount (ride, climb, fly etc.) #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/MAtZIzGRHe – Nibel (@Nibellion) August 3, 2022

All that remains is to discover new details as we approach the release date set for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which is set for November 18, 2022with Nintendo that in fact during the new presentation did not speak of any postponement.