Through the official Nintendo support page, the first details of the wait have been revealed patch 1.2.0 Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetincluding the exit period, end of February 2023in line with the timing previously announced.

The main goal of this update is to “add features to Pokémon Boxes and fix bugs that affect game progress, among other updates. We will continue to take your feedback very seriously and take steps to improve your experience game”, according to what is reported in the official notes.

Particularly with regards to the new featuresnow players will be able to change the nickname, brands, assigned items, bows, titles, order and learn moves, use TM all via the Pokémon box menus.

We then find a long series of fixes for more and less known bugs, but no point in the official notes of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 1.2.0 patch speaks directly of changes to improve the performanceas previously promised by Game Freak, who had apologized for the problems experienced by players.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

On the other hand, one of the fixes solves a problem that “may cause the game to be forced to close in certain places”. As a result of this fix, there may be a reduction in Pokémon and people displayed in some cities or in the wild,” which may indirectly improve the stability of the framerate as wellbut this is only our speculation, to know for sure we will have to wait for the release of the update and the appropriate tests.

We also note that Game Freak is “planning additional features and bug fixes” not currently listed on the Nintendo support site, including hopefully performance improvements.

The official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Patch Notes 1.2.0 are currently available in English only. this address. We will update the news with the complete list of changes in Italian as soon as it is available.