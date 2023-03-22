It is well known that the latest versions of Pokemon for Nintendo switches They have not been the most loved by the community, that is precisely because they carry with them technical problems that are considered serious. However, that does not prevent some users from enjoying them and also discovering the odd interesting secret.

This has led some users to detect a certain detail that appears in the orange academy, given that at nightfall a group of Drifloon they come out of their hiding places to lurk in suspicious ways. For some this may seem inconsequential, but for the most dedicated fans of the game that means red alert.

Through the different descriptions of this Pokemon in the pokedex It is well known that this being has somewhat gloomy tendencies, especially towards children, who disappear in mysterious ways when approached. For that same reason, fans think with this wink that the academy can be their anchor point to get victims.

This is what the guide says in recent versions about Drifloon:

It is said that children who grab a Drifloon thinking it is a balloon sometimes disappear.

Remember that Pokemon Scarlet and purple are available in nintendoswitch.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: For a long time there have been gloomy descriptions of some of these beings, and I remember that one of the most notorious has been Hypno. So we could say that Game Freak likes to keep the old ways.