It has been just under a week since the worldwide launch of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet, a pair of ninth generation titles that despite the many technical problems are managing to impress thanks to its innovations compared to the traditional formula of the franchise. One of the novelties introduced in this generation is the presence of Picnicthanks to which we will be able to improve the bond with our pocket monsters and create sandwiches thanks to which we will be able to influence the game for example by increasing the experience or the objects obtained at the end of a battle.

And Picnics is also linked to Egg mechanics, which has undergone a total renovation compared to the past. In fact, we will no longer need to leave our Pokémon in a boarding house and wait some time, but we will just need to take the right precautions to easily obtain many eggs during our picnics. With this guide we at Akiba Gamers we want to help you discover the secrets of Eggs in Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violethelp you get them easily by giving you some tips on how to do it.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet – Egg Guide

Despite the innovations anticipated in the introduction and related to the mechanics of Picnic, one of the key elements of easily obtaining Eggs has not changed from the past. It’s about Ditto, little monster that will in fact be fundamental to our intent. Catching Ditto in 9th Generation titles won’t be all that easy, given that the Pokémon will be disguised as another little monster and it will not be possible to distinguish it simply by appearance.

We will therefore have to face several battles and hope that the Pokémon faced is actually a Ditto. The little monster will reveal its true appearance only after the first turn, which is why we will have to try not to do too much damage right away. It will be possible to meet him near the city of Marinadebut its habitat also extends in Area 2 West and Area 3 West.

Once we have Ditto we will have to make sure we have it with us the right ingredients to create the perfect sandwich. The best snack to be able to get Eggs is the Mega goodness sweet sandwich, recipe that we will be able to acquire after having created the sandwich in creative mode at least once. The Egg Power of this sandwich is in fact Level 2, and will allow us to obtain a large number of Eggs in a very short time.

To create it we will need the following ingredients:

Whipped Cream

Butter

salt

Banana

Apple

Cheese

As soon as we have both Ditto and the ingredients needed for the mega good Sandwich it will be very easy to get Eggs. Indeed, that will suffice leave only Ditto and the Pokémon whose Egg we want to create in our teamcamp for a picnic and feed the two little monsters the special sandwich. You won’t need to explore or even create different Picnicswe just need to stay camped and keep making sandwiches to get lots of Eggs.

If, examining the basket after the first sandwich, there are no Eggs, in fact, it will be enough for us to immediately feed another one to increase our chances of obtaining them. With this operation Pokémon will even create multiple Eggs at a time, given that the more we eat, the greater the possibility of finding them. We’ll just have to remind us to check the trash every time we will feed them.

After we get them from the trash the Eggs will be sent automatically to the Boxand to make them hatch all we have to do is team them up and run far and wide aboard Miraidon or Koraidon. The timing of hatching vary according to the Pokémon, and at the moment it is not clear whether, as in the past, having certain little monsters in the team affects the speed of hatching.

And are you playing Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet? Was this guide to Eggs useful to you? Let us know in the comments!