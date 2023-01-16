Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will soon welcome a new one 7-star Teracristal Raidin this case starring Greninjathe Pokémon Ninja, which will have to be beaten to get the creature in question within this particular occasion.

After Charizard and Cinderace, therefore, it will be Greninja’s turn to be the protagonist of the 7-star Raid Teracristal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In this new event, which had already emerged in recent days, the Pokémon in question will present itself in the crystallized form typical of these special battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, representing a challenge of considerable intensity for the coaches.

From 27 to 29 January there will be the opportunity to challenge Greninja in the 7-star Teracristal Raid and conquer the Emblem of Absolute Strength, in case you manage to defeat the Pokémon Ninja with Teratipo Poison. The second round of the event will also be held from 10 to 12 February 2023, so you will have other chances to fight it later as well.

However, other details have emerged on the Teracristal Raid of the next few days with those dedicated to Drifblim and Mismagius from 20 to 22 January 2023, allowing on these dates to meet the creatures in question more frequently, the first in Pokémon Scarlet and the second in Pokémon Violet.

We also remind you of the instructions for taking part in the events in question:

“To encounter Pokémon appearing in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to have downloaded the latest Poképortal News. Poképortal News will download automatically if your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the Internet.”

You can also download the latest Pokégate News by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Pokégate, then Secret Gift, then Get Pokégate News. You don’t need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to get the latest Pokégate News. .”