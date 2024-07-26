Game Freak and The Pokémon Company continue to give away gifts to Pokémon GO players. Pokémon Scarlet and VioletThis time we are talking about a special specimen of Firecocothe Fire-type starter of the ninth generation, as it is based on that of Roy, the male protagonist of the animated series Pokémon Horizons.

To obtain the Pokémon in question, you will have to redeem the code “909TEAMUP06“, which will be valid until January 31, 2025. In short, there is no rush, but it is better to redeem it as soon as possible to avoid forgetting it. You can redeem it by connecting your Nintendo Switch to the network and choosing the Pokértale item from the pause menu and then the “Mystery Gift” function. Once done, choose the “Via serial code / password” option and enter the code indicated above. Once this step is completed, you will obtain your gift.