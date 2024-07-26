Game Freak and The Pokémon Company continue to give away gifts to Pokémon GO players. Pokémon Scarlet and VioletThis time we are talking about a special specimen of Firecocothe Fire-type starter of the ninth generation, as it is based on that of Roy, the male protagonist of the animated series Pokémon Horizons.
To obtain the Pokémon in question, you will have to redeem the code “909TEAMUP06“, which will be valid until January 31, 2025. In short, there is no rush, but it is better to redeem it as soon as possible to avoid forgetting it. You can redeem it by connecting your Nintendo Switch to the network and choosing the Pokértale item from the pause menu and then the “Mystery Gift” function. Once done, choose the “Via serial code / password” option and enter the code indicated above. Once this step is completed, you will obtain your gift.
The second week of summer events is also underway
In addition to this small but welcome gift, we would like to remind you that there are ongoing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet summer events. To be precise, we’re talking about four weeks of special activities, including raids and massive appearances.
The second week of events has now begun, with the Teracristal Raids starring Dondozo and a massive appearance with the various forms of Tatsugiri. Specifically, it will appear in the Arching Forme in the Paldea region, in the Resting Forme in Nordivia and in the Tense Forme at the Blueberry Institute. Here are the details on the other events scheduled in the coming weeks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
#Pokémon #Scarlet #Violet #Roys #Fire #Pokémon #Horizons #Heres #Promo #Code
Leave a Reply