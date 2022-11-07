The Pokémon Company he unveiled Gimmighoulone of the new pocket monsters that we will meet in Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon. Exploring the region of Paldea in fact, we will happen to meet some precious chests that actually hide the Pokémon of Ghost type. There are two forms of the monster, but only the Casket shape will appear in the ninth generation games while his Walking form will be available on Pokémon GO.

But that’s not the only news regarding the ninth generation titles. The software house has in fact announced that tomorrow at 15:00 will release a new trailer dedicated to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Although there are no details about it at the moment it is likely to be a way to counter the first leaks of the two titles that are starting to circulate on the network, revealing in advance to players some of the new Pokémon that will be introduced in the ninth generation.

Waiting to find out what the company has in store for us we leave you with the presentation trailer of Gimmighoulwishing you a good vision as always.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Gimmighoul

Source: The Pokémon Company