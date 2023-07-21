The Pokémon Company has decided to surprise the players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetgiving away through a promotional code a special specimen of Charizard characterized by the Dark Theratype and based on the one belonging to Friede, one of the characters in the animated series Pokémon Horizons.

You can get this Charizard for free no later than 01:59 Italian on September 1, 2023 using the code “DARKTERA0006” (without quotes) via the Secret Gift feature.

This Charizard is Lv. 50, has a Steadfast nature and the Aid Fire Ability. He knows the moves Crunch, Fire Charge, Acrobatics and Treadmill. He also he will have the single therapy Dark.