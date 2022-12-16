Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they are strongly criticized since the release, but their success does not diminish in various gaming circles, not least that of speedrunners. Right now, we find, the best weapon for these challenges appears to be Flamigoa Pokémon that is literally just a flamingo.

At the time of writing, the world record for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Any% speedrun is 5 hours, 28 minutes and 59 seconds. You can watch the full video just below if you have the time to invest.

A peculiarity of this game is linked to the fact that, after about an hour, the player puts aside his starter, Fuecoco, in favor of Flamigo. The reason is simple: Flamigo is a Normal/Fighting Pokémon that is able to attack even Ghost Pokémon thanks to its ability. You will understand that this is an excellent advantage. In addition, it is one of the Pokémon with the best base stats among those present in the first phase of the game. Flamigo is one of the most used Pokémon by speedrunners right now.

All this also makes you smile a little as Flamigo is one of the most criticized Pokémon from a certain slice of fans who feel that its design is lazy, as it is literally just a flamingo, without any particular additional details. Also, in English flamingo translates to flamingo, so even the name is only one letter away from a real word.

Now, however, the downtrodden Flamigo seems to be one of the most desired Pokémon by those who compete in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

In case you don’t know, one speed run Any% it is a race that only requires you to reach the end of the game, without necessarily having to complete the whole adventure in its entirety. You can also use glitches and bugs to skip sections of the game if you’re able – it’s not against the rules.

